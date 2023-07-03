Banihal/Jammu, Jul 3 (PTI) A landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Monday, disrupting traffic movement in one lane of the strategic road, officials said.

The landslide occurred in the Kunfer area of Chanderkote, they said.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Traffic in one lane of the highway was affected due to the landside. The movement of traffic in the other lane remains unaffected, the officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic Highway, Ramban, Iftiqar Ahmad said work to clear the affected road in Kunfer is underway and it will be completed in the next few hours.

