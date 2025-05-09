Banihal/Jammu, May 9 (PTI) Three policemen were injured when a vehicle, part of the escort of a High Court judge, skidded off the road and turned turtle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place in the Wagan-Nachilana area when a Gypsy escorting the judge's vehicle overturned due to slippery conditions, they said.

Also Read | 'Time to Keep Their Morale High': Supreme Court Directs Centre Not to Relieve Army Officers in Plea Challenging Termination.

The officials said that the injured cops were shifted to Banihal's Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

All of them are reported to be stable, they added.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Amit Shah Reviews Border, Airport Security in High-Level Meeting Amid Escalation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)