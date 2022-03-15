New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said banking fraud cases of more than Rs 13,000 crore in Mumbai are pending investigation for want of consent by the Maharashtra government for probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House, the BJP member said more than 100 cases of bank frauds running into over Rs 50,000 crore could not be investigated because of lack of consent for probe by different state governments.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl, Boyfriend Arrested for Killing Her Parents in Bijnor.

Citing several fraud cases, he said in Mumbai alone, bank fraud cases of more than Rs 13,000 crore are pending for one year.

"The state government is not giving consent for CBI probe," Modi said.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court's Verdict on Hijab Unconstitutional, Says Campus Front of India.

The remarks led to a protest by Shiv Sena MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Raut. TMC members also stood up in protest.

"In spite of my instructions, if you people are standing, then, your names will be put in the bulletin. Secretariat, please take note of the members who are defying the Chair. Put their names in the bulletin. That is the only way," Rajya SAbha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said.

Meanwhile, G V L Narasimha Rao (BJP) made a demand for celeberating the 550th birth anniversary of Emperor Shri Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagar Empire.

"...there is no one in the country who does not know about Sri Krishnadevaraya. It is very rare to find people who do not know the significance of Sri Krishnadevaraya. Sri Krishnadevaraya was an emperor of the Vijayanagara Empire, who reigned from 1509 to 1529," he said.

Rao requested the central government to celebrate the occasion by organising a series of special events - getting new literary works written on the legendary king, making television serials and films, establishing museums and erecting a statue in Andhra Pradesh.

Making a special mention in the House, Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) said the beedi industry in India is unorganised, unregulated, unchecked and it poses a significant health risk to the workers employed in the beedi rolling process.

He said according to the labour ministry's Annual Report 2020-21, there are 50 lakh registered beedi workers in India and a majority of them are women.

He further said these women work in unhygienic conditions causing health deterioration in the form of exacerbation of tuberculosis, asthma, anaemia, giddiness, postural and eye problems, and this puts them at the risk of developing cancer of lungs and thorax.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment must conduct a study to understand the reasons for the low penetration of support given to women beedi workers and reorient their policy approach accordingly, Jha added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)