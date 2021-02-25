Palghar, Feb 25 (PTI) Police have seized banned gutka worth Rs 11.43 lakh from a truck in Virar area here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the truck on Wednesday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here while it was coming from Gujarat, he said.

The police found 22 gunny bags containing gukta hidden beneath boxes of clothes kept in the vehicle, he said.

A case was registered against the goods transporter under relevant sections, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

In 2018, the state government made sale of gutka a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)