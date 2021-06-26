New Delhi, June 26: The Delhi government on Saturday allowed weddings at banquet, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and reopening of gyms and Yoga centres at 50 per cent capacity under the phased unlock process initiated with an improvement in the city's COVID-19 situation. The relaxations will come into force from Monday.

The Delhi Diaster Management Authority(DDMA) in its order said the prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on July 5. Delhi Reports 85 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Lowest Since April 19 Last Year.

Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of COVID 19. In second week of May, weddings were permitted at home and in courts with not more than 20 people in attendance.

