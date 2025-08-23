New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The legal fraternity has united in opposition to a recent notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on August 13, 2025. The directive designates police stations as venues for recording depositions of police officials via video conferencing, a move that has sparked widespread condemnation across the legal community.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has strongly objected to the notification, labelling it "arbitrary, unlawful, and against the principles of natural justice." In a resolution released by its President and Executive Committee, the SCBA asserted that the directive undermines the sanctity of judicial proceedings, compromises the integrity of trials, and threatens the independence of the judiciary.

Also Read | Dharmasthala Case: 'Masked Man' Identified As CS Chinnaiah Aka Chenna, Who Alleged Mass Rapes and Burials in Temple Town, Arrested for 'Misleading' Authorities.

Pragya Baghel, Honorary Secretary of the SCBA, emphasised that the notification gravely affects the fair administration of justice and runs counter to public interest. She called for its immediate withdrawal in the name of justice and the rule of law.

Echoing similar concerns, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) described the notification as a "direct assault on the principles of fair trial." In a resolution signed by Honorary Secretary Vikram Singh Panwar, the DHCBA warned that permitting depositions from police stations could jeopardise trial outcomes and violate foundational principles of justice. The Association urged the administration to revoke the notification without delay.

Also Read | National Space Day: PM Narendra Modi Urges Private Sector To Build 5 Unicorns, Make 50 Rocket Launches Annually in Next 5 Years.

In response to the directive, all district courts in Delhi observed a complete shutdown on August 22 and 23, 2025. The strike, initiated by the Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations of Delhi, saw lawyers abstaining from both physical and virtual appearances, effectively halting judicial proceedings across the capital.

The Committee had previously written to key officials, including the Lieutenant Governor, Union Home Minister, Union Law Minister, Delhi Chief Minister, and Delhi Home Minister, highlighting that the notification conflicted with a circular issued by the Union Home Secretary on July 15, 2024. With no action taken, the legal community escalated its protest.

Tarun Rana, Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA), criticised the directive as "anti-lawyer, anti-justice, and anti-public interest," arguing that recording depositions at police stations would obstruct trials and erode judicial independence.

The Coordination Committee is set to reconvene on the evening of August 23 to determine its next course of action. With the SCBA, DHCBA, and district bar associations aligned in resistance, the confrontation between the legal fraternity and the administration is poised to deepen unless the notification is rescinded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)