Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): The Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh has strongly condemned the alleged assault and misbehaviour by the Deputy Commissioner of Chamba against members of the District Bar Association.

The incident occurred while the advocates were addressing public issues, leading the Bar Council to pass a resolution demanding an immediate, impartial inquiry and strict action against the officials involved.

The resolution, passed during an emergency virtual meeting on August 29, 2025, details that members of the District Bar Association had visited the Deputy Commissioner's office not in a professional capacity, but as concerned citizens.

They were raising awareness about severe public hardships, including poor mobile connectivity, water scarcity, and electricity problems affecting local residents and pilgrims of the Mani Mahesh Yatra.

According to the Bar Council, instead of responding responsibly, the Deputy Commissioner is alleged to have acted in a "high-handed and violent manner". The Council stated that such conduct is "wholly unbecoming of a senior administrative officer" and undermines the dignity of citizens while suppressing the voice of the people represented by the advocates.

The Bar Council also condemned the inaction of the Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and the Station House Officer of Chamba, who were present during the incident but allegedly failed to act in accordance with the law. The Council noted that the failure of these officers "undermines the sanctity of the Police Department," which is expected to protect the state's citizens.

In its resolution, the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh laid out a series of demands:

An immediate impartial inquiry into the incident, strict disciplinary and penal action against the erring officers within ten days, and the Director General of Police must immediately register an FIR against the Deputy Commissioner.

The Council has expressed its "full legal and moral support" to the District Bar Association of Chamba. It also stated that it reserves the right to undertake "State-wide protest measures" if proper action is not taken. The Bar Council emphasised that raising public concerns is a democratic right and any assault on citizens or advocates acting in this capacity is an "attack upon democracy itself".

A copy of the resolution has been sent to the Chief Minister, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Secretary, and the Director-General of Police for their necessary action. (ANI)

