Bareilly, Apr 23 (PTI) The Police here is looking for a man who tried to fleece money from some government officials posing as the district magistrate, a police officer said on Saturday.

"Some senior district officials received a call via an online application on Friday. The caller introduced himself as the district magistrate and demanded money," Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan told PTI.

The caller also told officials to not call him back as he was busy in a meeting, he said.

"The demand raised suspicion and some of the officers contacted the office of the DM. This is when it was revealed that it was an act of cyber fraud,” Sajwan said.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter at Kotwali Police Station against unknown persons and the case is being investigated, he said.

The police have sought the help of IT experts to track down the imposter, the SSP added.

