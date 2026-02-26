Tokyo [Japan], February 26 (ANI): During his ongoing visit to Japan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath explored technological advancements and investment opportunities across several sectors, with a particular focus on modern transportation systems.

As part of this exploration, CM Yogi had the opportunity to ride the world's advanced SCMAGLEV (Superconducting Magnetic Levitation) high-speed train in Yamanashi Prefecture, which can achieve speeds of up to 500 kilometres per hour.

Sharing his experience, the Chief Minister said, "He travelled at a speed of nearly 500 km per hour and described it as a glimpse into the future of transportation. Despite the extremely high speed, the journey was remarkably smooth, stable and safe, reflecting Japan's technological excellence and its long term infrastructure vision".

He added, "The SCMAGLEV train is not merely a symbol of speed, but also an example of a clean, energy-efficient and precise mobility system. This technology has the potential to provide new direction to global transportation systems in the coming years".

Praising Japan's innovation-driven approach, he said that when technology progresses at such speed, the future feels closer than ever before.

Throughout his visit to Japan, the Chief Minister has been closely studying advanced technologies, high-speed transport systems, green energy initiatives and industrial innovation models. His experience aboard the high-speed SCMAGLEV train in Yamanashi is being seen as significant for the development of future smart mobility and modern infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh.

The visit is considered an important step not only in attracting investment but also in strengthening possibilities for implementing new technologies in the state. Drawing lessons from Japan's advanced transportation model, emphasis is being placed on developing modern, sustainable and future-oriented infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

In Yamanashi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also viewed the world-renowned Mount Fuji. Recognised as Japan's highest mountain peak and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mount Fuji is regarded as a symbol of resilience, discipline and spiritual balance.

The Chief Minister said that the majestic Mount Fuji represents Japan's timeless beauty and cultural pride, and witnessing it on a bright and clear day was a moment of good fortune for him.

He expressed appreciation for Japan's rich traditions, natural grandeur and disciplined society. (ANI)

