Baripada, Jul 14 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping a woman.

Rairangpur Additional District and Session Judge Deepak Kumar sentenced 23-year-old Thakur Soren to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping the woman.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Kumar Das said.

The incident occurred on May 16, 2018 at Asanbani village when the woman went to relieve herself in a field.

The judgment was based on the statement of the victim, 13 witnesses and medical report, Das said.

