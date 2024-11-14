New Delhi, November 14: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday rejected reports suggesting a 15 per cent syllabus reduction for board examinations in 2025 for Classes 10 and 12, saying "no such policy decision" has been taken.

Some news outlets have reported that CBSE has announced a reduction of up to 15 per cent in the syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2025 board exams. The reports have quoted Board's regional officer, Vikas Kumar Agrawal, who was speaking at a school principal's summit 'Bridging the Gap' in Indore.

The CBSE, in a note, said the board has not issued any such notice or made any changes to the evaluation system or examination policy and information related to the Board's policy decisions is only published through the Board's official website or through authorized channels.

The CBSE, in a note, said the board has not issued any such notice or made any changes to the evaluation system or examination policy and information related to the Board's policy decisions is only published through the Board's official website or through authorized channels.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would like to clarify that the Board has not issued any such notice or made any changes to the evaluation system or examination policy, and no official announcement has been made in this regard. Therefore, such reports are considered baseless," the note read.

"The Board has not taken any such policy decision. Information related to the Board's policy decisions is only published through the Board's official website or through authorized channels," it added.

