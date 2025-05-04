Shimla, May 4 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday dismissed allegations that Shimla Police has registered FIRs against 900 teachers protesting in the state, calling them "baseless rumours".

Several teachers associated with the Government Primary Teachers' Association have been protesting against the merger of Directorate of Education in the state.

A government spokesperson, in a statement issued here, clarified that FIRs have only been registered against five office-bearers of the association for staging a protest without the permission of a competent authority and for unlawful assembly.

The spokesperson further said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed Education Minister Rohit Thakur to listen to the issues raised by the Government Primary Teachers' Association.

Discussions will be held with the association to resolve their concerns, it added.

