New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): A 25-year-old first-time pregnant woman from Bhiwadi delivered a healthy baby after undergoing surgery to remove a basketball-sized ovarian tumour detected at 14 weeks of pregnancy.

The patient was referred to a private hospital in Dwarka after a routine ultrasound revealed an unusually large abdominal mass. Initial scans raised suspicion of ovarian cancer, making the treatment particularly complex, as doctors had to safeguard both the mother and the unborn child.

"The medical team decided to perform a rare and high-risk procedure at this stage of pregnancy. The patient underwent an open surgery in which the tumour, along with the affected ovary and fallopian tube, was removed. In the same surgery, the doctors evaluated for the spread of cancer. Every precaution was taken to protect the pregnancy, from avoiding tumour rupture and unnecessary stimulation of the uterus. Commenting on the case," the hospital said in a statement.

Dr Sarita Kumari, Consultant - Gynae Surgical Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, said, "Discovering a tumour during pregnancy can be overwhelming for patients and families. While these cases are rare, they can be managed safely with timely diagnosis, careful planning, and coordinated care across specialities. Ovarian tumours of this size during pregnancy are extremely uncommon, and operating at this stage requires utmost precision. This case is an excellent example of how timely intervention, multi-disciplinary teamwork, and advanced medical care can make the impossible possible."

She added that the patient was discharged within three days of surgery and continued her pregnancy under close supervision.

Final pathology confirmed the tumour to be a sarcoma confined to the ovary, with no evidence of spread in the abdomen. The woman later delivered a healthy baby boy at full term.

Further speaking on the case, Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Associate Director & Unit Head, Surgical Oncology, said, "Malignant ovarian tumours are seen in 1/10000 pregnancies and sarcoma of the ovary is extremely rare, with only a few published case reports in medical literature. Early detection plays a crucial role, as timely diagnosis and evaluation allow doctors to choose the safest treatment strategy while balancing the mother's health with the safety of the pregnancy." (ANI)

