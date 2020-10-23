Kolkata, Oct 23 (PTI) An official of the West Bengal government succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, state health department sources said.

Wangdi Gyalpo Bhutia, who was posted as Sitalkuchi block development officer (BDO) in Cooch Behar, lost his battle against the disease in the morning, the sources said.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "We have lost yet another colleague in the battle against Covid. He has been suffering from the disease for quite some time and succumbed to it this morning."

A state secretariat official said the government will provide all possible support to Bhutia's family.

Over the past few months, at least 14 government officials, including Bhutia, have died due to the infection in Bengal.

