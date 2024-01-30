Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Exuding confidence that TMC leader Shahjahan Shiekh will be brought to book, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday urged people to have patience.

Sheikh has been absconding after a team of ED officers were assaulted by a mob when they went to his residence for a raid in connection with the alleged ration scam on January 5. The agency has issued a lookout notice for him.

"(The) law is taking its course, raid has been conducted, the culprit will be taken care of in the appropriate manner. Let us not be hasty... This is not a promise, it's a commitment. The guilty will certainly be brought to the book. Please be patient and let the law take its course," he told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.

Meanwhile, Sheikh's counsel moved court for anticipatory bail in connection with the agency's investigation into the alleged scam, an ED official said.

"The matter will be heard on Saturday," the official said, noting that if Sheikh could sign the legal papers, he must be "somewhere around".

