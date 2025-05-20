Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 20 (ANI): Crowds returned to the Attari-Wagah border and other key Joint Check Posts in Punjab on Tuesday, as the iconic Beating Retreat ceremony resumed today after a temporary suspension due to Operation Sindoor.

Earlier in the day, the Border Security Force (BSF) announced the resumption of the ceremonial evening retreat at all three Joint Check Posts (JCPs) along the Punjab frontier.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, also known as the flag-lowering event, at the Attari-Wagah, Hussainiwala, and Sadqi Joint Check Posts (JCPs) of the BSF had been suspended on May 9 due to Operation Sindhoor.

The ceremony will be thrown open to the general public, starting Wednesday, marking a return to normalcy at these key border points.

The retreat ceremony, a popular attraction showcasing India's military discipline and cultural pride, is conducted jointly by the BSF and their Pakistani counterparts at designated border points.

In Punjab, the three prominent JCPs where the ceremony is held are Attari (Amritsar district), Hussainiwala (Ferozepur district), and Sadiqi (Fazilka district).

BSF officials have ensured that all necessary security and safety arrangements are in place to manage the expected influx of visitors.

Following the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, leading to the suspension of the daily retreat ceremony at the three key Joint Check Posts along the international border.

However, with the gradual de-escalation of tensions, it has now been decided to resume the ceremonial flag-lowering ritual at all three locations.

Earlier in April, the BSF had announced that it would scale down the ceremonial display during the retreat ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki in Punjab.

In a post on X, BSF had stated, "In the wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, a calibrated decision has been taken to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab."

The key changes included the suspension of the symbolic handshake between the Indian Guard Commander and their Pakistani counterpart will be suspended. (ANI)

