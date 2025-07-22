New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Congress MP Mallu Ravi expressed concern over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and claimed that ahead of Bihar elections, the BJP government wanted to get rid of him and appoint someone who would bring benefit in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi claimed that there is more to his "political-ill" health than his physical health behind his resignation.

"India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar conducted the two-day Rajya Sabha session properly without showing any signs of physical discomfort. He is the Vice President of India, so we are also concerned about this. However, his resignation letter states that his health is not suitable to continue in the position of Vice President of India, but we feel this is more about his political ill-health than physical ill-health. Especially before the Bihar elections, perhaps the BJP government wanted to get rid of him from this position and appoint someone who could prove helpful for them in the upcoming Bihar elections," the Congress MP said.

Congress MP Jebi Mather called it "very shocking" and unexpected. Senior leader Danish Ali raised questions over whether the step was really due to health reasons, suggesting "mysterious things are happening which are not in the favour of the nation."

Speaking to ANI, Mather said, "It is indeed very shocking. VP chaired the Rajya Sabha session even this morning. This is a very unexpected development. We may have had differences due to different political spectrums and how we view each issue. But I must say, as a junior parliamentarian, he has been very encouraging to me to speak in Rajya Sabha on multiple occasions. I wish him good health and hope he recovers soon. So, that's what I think we all should be saying at the moment."

Congress leader Danish Ali, however, questioned whether health concerns were the sole reason behind the resignation.

"The reason behind his resignation does not seem to be due to health concerns... Recently, it was heard that some top national leaders of the BJP were not making statements that matched the dignity of his (VP Dhankhar) position... It appears that he had differences with the government regarding the impeachment motion against Justice Yadav and Justice Verma... He has said multiple times that he would never come under anyone's pressure...Mysterious things are happening which are not in the favour of the nation," Ali told ANI.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice."

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," the letter said.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," it added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.

"Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said.

Dhankhar said that the warmth, trust, and affection he has received from all the Members of Parliament will be cherished and embedded in his memory.

The resignation came on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Dhankhar was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11, 2022. As Vice President, he also served as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

