New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Begumpul Namo Bharat station in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, set to be the city's only underground station offering both Namo Bharat and Metro services, is in the final phase of construction, officials said on Sunday.

According to a statement from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), track laying for both the up and down lines has been completed, and finishing work is progressing rapidly.

"Begumpul will be Meerut's only underground station offering both Namo Bharat and Metro services to commuters," the statement said.

The station features two tracks with an advanced signaling system to ensure seamless operation of both transit services, it added.

The project marks a pioneering development in India, where two different transit systems will share the same infrastructure, NCRTC said in the statement.

Begumpul station spans approximately 246 meters in length and 24.5 meters in width, and is constructed at a depth of 22 meters, the statement said.

To ensure passenger convenience despite being an underground station, the facility will have 20 escalators, of which 13 have already been installed, it added.

Additionally, Namo Bharat trains will be equipped with stretchers for medical emergencies, officials said.

Once operational, passengers will be able to travel within Meerut via Metro or connect to Ghaziabad and Delhi through Namo Bharat trains, the statement said.

The station will also have four dedicated entry and exit points serving different parts of the city, to enhance commuter accessibility. One entrance will cater to passengers from Abu Lane, another to those from Soti Ganj, a third near National Inter College, and the fourth providing access from Meerut Cantonment, it added.

