Nadia (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): The vigilant jawans of BSF South Bengal Frontier foiled a major smuggling attempt on the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in Nadia district of West Bengal and recovered 21,00,000 Bangladeshi Taka, 340 bottles of Phensedyl and 11 kg of Ganja.

This action was made possible by the vigilance and prompt response of jawans at the border, who quickly acted on information about suspicious activity and foiled the smugglers' plans, BSF said in a press release.

"Yesterday, on June 8, the jawans of Border Outpost Gongra of 161 Battalion of BSF deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in Nadia district of West Bengal received secret information that illegal items could be smuggled from the area of the border outpost. Acting on the received intelligence, the jawans of the Border Outpost devised a plan to catch the smugglers red-handed and set up ambushes at highly sensitive locations. Around 3 a.m., they noticed suspicious movements near the fencing, where several smugglers were hiding in a banana orchard. The jawans immediately sprang into action, attempting to surround the suspects and warning them to stop," South Bengal Frontier BSF official said.

BSF official further said that after realising they were encircled by BSF personnel, the smugglers panicked and, taking advantage of the darkness and the dense banana plantation, managed to flee. Upon receiving information about the incident, a thorough search operation was launched across the area, but no trace of the smugglers could be found.

However, during the search, 21,00,000 Bangladeshi currency, 340 bottles of Phensedyl and 11 kg of Ganja were recovered from the spot.

All the recovered items have been seized and handed over to the concerned department.

The Public Relations Officer of the South Bengal Frontier confirmed the incident and stated that the ongoing operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) to curb smuggling and drug trafficking along the India-Bangladesh border is consistently achieving remarkable success.

Owing to the sharp vigilance and rapid response of BSF jawans, smuggling attempts along the border are repeatedly being disrupted. (ANI)

