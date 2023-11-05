Barasat (WB), Nov 5 (PTI) The BSF on Sunday seized 17 gold bars valued at Rs 10.23 crore from a motorcyclist in West Bengal's Bagdah area in North 24 Parganas today close to the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The 27-year-old man was apprehended, the BSF said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the border guards stopped a motorcycle at Ranghat locality and, after searching the 27-year-old rider, found the gold bars weighing 16.7 kg wrapped in a cloth from near his waist.

He is a resident of Rajkol village of Bongaon in North 24 Parganas.

