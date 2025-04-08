Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) The West Bengal Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to hand over 33.182 acres of land at the Panagarh Industrial Park to a private fertiliser company to set up a new factory, a minister said.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat.

State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said at the state secretariat that Agrisource India Pvt Ltd would be handed over the said piece of land soon and they would be asked to start the operations soon.

"During the erstwhile Left Front rule, there were several fertiliser manufacturing units in West Bengal. Those factories have shut operations. We have to get fertiliser from outside. We are trying to set up fertiliser manufacturing factories in the state again and the Cabinet today approved giving a plot of the WBIDC measuring 33.182 acres to Agrisource India Pvt Limited," Bhattacharya said.

The cabinet also approved construction of shopping malls in Coochbehar, Howrah, Uttar Dinajpur and Bankura (Block 1) for self-help groups (SHGs) to sell their products.

Primarily to support artisans and weavers, boosting the MSME sector, the state government had decided to provide one acre of land in each district of West Bengal for shopping malls, which will also include cinema halls.

Bhattacharya said that two spaces in Jalpaiguri, and one each in Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts have already been allocated for such shopping malls.

