Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday paid a visit to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan, an official said.

Ganguly spent around 40 minutes at the governor's official residence, he said.

“This was a courtesy meeting,” the official said.

The former India cricket captain arrived at the Raj Bhavan around 5 pm, he added.

