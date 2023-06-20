Mumbai, June 20: Financial influencer Ashesh Mehta and his wife Shivangi have reportedly been accused of running a Rs 300 crore drug distribution network from their home in Mumbai. The development comes after the Madhya Pradesh police issued a look-out notice against Mehta and his wife for allegedly running a Rs 300-crore drug network. The couple is reportedly said to have fled the country.

According to a report in Money Control, the couple is also said to be involved in the running of an illegal money-management firm besides running the drug network. As per the reports, finfluencerAshesh Mehta and his wife Shivangi also ran an illegal money-management business called Bliss Consultants. The official website lists Mehta as the founder of Bliss Consultants. MP: Online Marijuana Racket Busted, 2 Held; E-commerce Firm Under Scanner.

Courier Company Employee Busts Mehta's Drug Racket

On the other hand, Mehta's wife Shivangi has been named as Bliss' director of operations. The couple is said to have fled the country after reportedly transferring over Rs 170 crore into various bank accounts. A huge amount of money is said to be earned from the drug distribution network.

A report in the Fress Press Journal said that last month, Mehta shared his trading P&L statement which showed a profit of Rs 2.43 crore. However, Mehta, who is the mastermind behind the Rs 300 crore drug network ran out of luck when an employee of a courier company noticed something suspicious while delivering parcels for the couple. Mumbai Police Seize 1.80 Tonnes of Ganja Worth Over Rs 3.60 Crore Hidden Under Coconuts.

Reports also suggest that hundreds and thousands of people invested their money with Ashesh Mehta, a stockbroker and influencer who has over 20,000 followers on Twitter. While the couple has fled their Goregaon home, investors who arrived at Bliss Consultants' office were surprised to find it closed. Dhanendra Singh Bhadoria, Senior Inspector of the Madhya Pradesh police said that the clue is still untraceable.

