Kolkata, Sep 6 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met in New Delhi on Monday evening.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the Election Commission announcing by-elections to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in south Kolkata, from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be contesting.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Urges Himachal Pradesh Farmers to Go Fully Organic.

The bypoll will be held on September 30 along with elections in two seats in Murshidabad district - Samserganj and Jangipur - where polling could not take place during the eight-phase assembly elections earlier this year.

"West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on Union Home Minister Shri? @AmitShah at his residence in New Delhi," the governor's official Twitter handle posted.

Also Read | Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal: Farmers Allowed to Protest But Peacefully, Says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee is also in the national capital, where he was questioned for about nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)