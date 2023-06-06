Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) ISF's lone MLA Naushad Siddique on Tuesday alleged that one of his party workers was injured in a scuffle with Trinamool Congress activists when he visited the family members of a person, who lost his life in the Balasore train accident, in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Siddique also claimed that the 'narrow-minded' workers of the ruling TMC believe in "thrashing their political opponents".

"We were visiting the residence of a victim of the Balasore train accident to pledge our support to the bereaved family and help his son pursue education, but narrow-minded Trinamool Congress workers seem to have scant regard for humanitarian causes. The ruling party only believes in thrashing the political opponents," he told reporters.

As the scuffle broke out, a police team rushed to the spot and pacified the angry workers of the two parties, a senior officer said, adding that the legislator was safe.

Siddique, the MLA from Bhangar, also alleged, "A block president of ISF was beaten up and his nose was broken as he tried to explain that we only wished to be on the side of the deceased. The TMC only believes in seeing things through the prism of securing votes."

So far, 90 people from West Bengal have been killed in the triple train accident on June 2 in Odisha, and 73 have been brought back to the state so far, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said earlier.

Countering ISF, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said, "Siddique came to the area with outsiders and locals protested".

"When TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee rushed to Odisha to be on the side of the injured in the train accident, parties like Indian Secular Front are doing cheap politics and fomenting tension in localities of train accident victims. They are disturbing the kin of the deceased who are under lots of stress," Sen said.

A large number of those who were killed in the tragedy are from South 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee on Tuesday visited injured passengers of the ill-fated Coromandel Express who are currently admitted to different hospitals in Cuttack.

She visited the eye and surgery department of SCB Medical College and Hospital and interacted with the patients and assured them of all possible help.

