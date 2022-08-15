Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday recorded 479 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 21,02,487, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 21,422 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, it said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Government Appoints 37 New High Court Judges on the Eve of I-Day; Surpasses Earlier Record of 126 to 138 in 2022.

At least 10,029 samples were tested during the day and the positivity rate stood at 4.78 per cent.

As many as 674 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,75,378, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Vinayak Mete To Be Cremated With State Honours in Beed on August 15.

The state recorded a recovery rate of 98.71 per cent.

It has so far tested 26,139,655 samples for COVID-19, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)