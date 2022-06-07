Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) West Bengal reported 61 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 20,19,747, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 21,205 as new fatality due to the due was reported, it said. The single-day positivity rate was 0.90 per cent as the 61 new cases were detected out of 6,812 samples tested, the bulletin said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Cumulative Number of Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Administered in India Crosses 194.41 Crore, Says Health Ministry.

Bengal currently has 432 active COVID-19 cases while 19,98,110 people have recovered from the disease, including 41 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.93 per cent.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Goa: Period Between June 15 to July 15 Crucial, Say Experts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)