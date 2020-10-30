Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,015 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,25,888, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate was recorded at 88.16 per cent.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Lauds Mumbai Police for Working Against Odds Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The death toll mounted to 6,784 after 59 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

It said that 3,979 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from different part of the state pushing the tally to 3,69,671.

Also Read | UP: Khap Panchayat in Muzaffarpur Asks Men Not to Wear Half Pants in Public, Calls It ‘Distasteful’.

The number of active cases currently is 36,999.

Altogether 43,774 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal since Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)