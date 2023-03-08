Asansol (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): A major fire broke out in a godown in West Bengal's Asansol district on Wednesday evening.

Thick smoke was billowing out of the godown, near the Bada Talab area, fire department officials said. Several fire tenders were pressed into the service after receiving the information.

The firefighters are on the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are underway. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

