Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], October 12 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement suggesting women should stay indoors after evening for safety.

She called the remark "absurd" and urged the Chief Minister to focus on strengthening law and order.

Majumdar emphasised that women are excelling in various fields, including hospitals, IT, and sports, and should not be confined to their homes.

"How can we say that in the evening, that is 12 hours a day, a girl should stay locked in a room. Women are working in hospitals, the IT sector and everywhere equally to men. Today's Indian girls are winning gold medals in weightlifting at the Olympics. They are going to space and we say that girls should stay inside the house after 9 or 8 pm... They have the power, capacity and knowledge to work.... It is the responsibility of the chief minister to stand beside women and to make laws to secure women... This is absurd, I cannot support her statement that girls should stay at home... This is not correct," she said.

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a shocking statement as she advised colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night after the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur.

"I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Mamata Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, three persons arrested for allegedly raping a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur were remanded to 10 days' police custody by a local court here on Sunday.

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur on Friday night. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha.

The gangrape has sparked massive outrage, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to protect women, while the ruling TMC slammed the BJP for allegedly politicising the incident. (ANI)

