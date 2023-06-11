Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) In view of reports of stray incidents of violence before nomination centres for panchayat elections in West Bengal, the State Election Commission is mulling imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC near such centres from Monday, a senior SEC official said.

"We are contemplating imposition of prohibitory order under Section 144 Crpc around nomination venues very soon. Once we take the decision the notification will be issued and passed on to the DMs on clamping Section 144 CrPC and will be in force within a 1 km radius distance of every such venue to prevent gathering," the official told PTI on Sunday.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; Heatwave Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Over Next Three Days.

Asked what prompted the decision, the official said "After assessing the ground situation for the sake of smooth and peaceful electioneering process to enable all stakeholders to perform their role."

The state's three-tier panchayat elections are scheduled to take place on July 8.

Also Read | G20 Delegates Attend Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat Along With EAM S Jaishankar; Watch Video of G20 Summit 2023 Delegates Experience Varanasi Culture.

The decision was preceded by reports of violence during two days of nomination filing during which a TMC worker was allegedly shot at in a clash in Coochbehar, a Congress activist was shot dead in Murshidabad, a TMC leader was caught with a firearm in Murshidabad. Opposition BJP, Congress and CPI(M) also claimed that their candidates have been prevented by ruling party activists from submitting papers in Murshidabad, Paschim Bardhaman and South 24 Parganas district.

"Action has been taken on the basis of receiving reports of every incident and the nomination process went on smoothly across the state since Thursday including the arrest of a political leader for moving around with a firearm in Murshidabad. The SEC will act strictly and promptly in every situation," he added.

The official said over 10,000 nomination papers were filed for three-tier elections on the first two days across the state with the majority numbers filed by opposition parties.

A Congress activist was shot dead on Friday, the first day of nomination filing, in Murshidabad district allegedly by TMC activists, a charge denied by the ruling party.

On the second day, incidents of violence and scuffle between workers of the ruling and opposition parties were reported in Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts.

Opposition BJP demanded immediate deployment of central forces to conduct the panchayat polls while the TMC asserted that the opposition is hunting for excuses fearing defeat.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Shantanu Sen said the opposition had faced severe drubbing in the 2021 assembly polls and several assembly and one Lok Sabha by-elections, all of which were conducted in the presence of central forces.

"People of Bengal are solidly behind the TMC and not with the BJP, Congress or the CPI(M). The opposition may demand deployment of peacekeeping force from the United Nations in panchayat polls if they want," Sen said.

The panchayat polls will be held in the state on July 8.

The 2018 rural poll process was marred by violence and alleged malpractices in several districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)