Jhargram (WB), Mar 7 (PTI) A POCSO court in West Bengal's Jhargram has convicted a man of raping a girl and sentenced him to 20-year rigorous imprisonment.

The court also ordered the West Bengal government to pay Rs 3 lakh to the family of the 12-year-old girl under the victim compensation scheme.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: Three-Year-Old Killed, Four Others Injured After Being Hit by Water Tanker in Rangareddy District.

Special POCSO court judge Chinmay Chattopadhyay found the accused guilty of the offence of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years on Wednesday.

The girl had gone to see an excavation of soil at a place outside her village with another child and while returning home, she was accosted by the accused at a secluded place on February 19, 2023, special public prosecutor Subhasish Dwibedi said.

Also Read | Air India Deboards Religare Enterprises Chairperson Rashmi Saluja From London-Bound Flight at Delhi Airport for Rude Behaviour With Crew Members.

The accused man forced the child to leave the place and thereafter raped the girl in a nearby jungle, according to the complaint lodged by the girl's family members at Belpahari Police Station in Paschim Medinipur district, he said.

The accused was arrested by the police a day after the complaint was lodged on February 21 last year, Dwibedi said.

The charge was framed under section 370 (rape) of the IPC and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

Trial in the case was completed within a year, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)