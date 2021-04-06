Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sujata Mondal Khan has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating chaos in Arambagh amid the ongoing third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sujata said, "At booth no 45 in Batanal, despite pressing the symbol of TMC, the vote is going for the BJP. I believe that I will get the blessings of people. In Arandi, our workers have been beaten up. They (BJP) are thinking that by creating violence they will get the Arambagh seat. They are mistaking. I am the kind of person who does not fear death."

Asked about her chance of winning, the TMC leader said, "I do not find BJP in competition. And, there is no existence of Samyukt Morcha as well. I feel sad when I see the CRPF is not working neutrally. They have become the agent of the BJP and asking people to vote for BJP."

A total of 31 Assembly constituencies in districts including eight in Hooghly, seven in Howrah and 16 in South 24 Parganas are going to polls in phase-III. There are 205 candidates in the fray in this round of polling. However, when it comes to women representation, there are only 13 women candidates contesting in this phase, merely six per cent.

In the Arambagh constituency, TMC has fielded Sujata Mondal Khan against CPI(M)'s Sakti Mohan Malik and BJP's Madhusudhan Bag. The interesting fact is Sujata Mondal Khan is the wife of BJP MP Saumitra Khan. Sujata joined TMC ahead of the state Assembly polls, following which her husband Saumitra served a divorce notice to her.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

