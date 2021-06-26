North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 25 (ANI): The delegation of the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) team visited the residences of victims who were affected in the post-poll violence in North 24 Parganas' Jagatdal area on Friday.

The team also interacted with locals and police in connection with the post-poll violence.

Earlier, on June 21, the National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra has constituted a committee headed by former Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain to enquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The inquiry has been ordered in accordance with the orders of the High Court of Calcutta, NHRC officials said.

The Committee under Jain would include Atif Rasheed, Vice Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities, Rajuben L Desai, Member, National Commission for Women, Santosh Mehra, Director General (Investigation), NHRC, Pradip Kumar Panja, Registrar, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission, Raju Mukherjee, Member Secretary, West Bengal State Legal Services Authority and Manzil Saini, DIG (Investigation), NHRC.

As per the orders of the High Court, the NHRC Committee shall examine all cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, complaints about which have already been received in the National Human Rights Commission or which may be received.

Earlier, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)