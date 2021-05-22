Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 14,208 after 154 more people succumbed to the disease on Saturday, the health department said in its bulletin.

The tally mounted to 12,48,668 as 18,863 fresh cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 19,202 recoveries have been recorded in the state which improved the discharge rate to 88.32 per cent. So far, 11,02,772 people have been cured of the disease.

The number of active cases currently is 1,31,688.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for 43 fresh fatalities, while 41 deaths were registered in Kolkata, the bulletin said.

The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts of West Bengal.

Out of the 154 deaths, 63 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

Saturday's positive cases included 3,876 from North 24 Parganas and 3,280 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Since Friday, 70,019 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 1,18,56,416.

