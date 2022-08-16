Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) West Bengal reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 21,02,932, a health department bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate is 3.48 per cent as 175 new infections were detected out of 5,034 samples tested, it said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,423 as one more person succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 4,842 active COVID-19 cases while 20,76,667 people have recovered from the disease, including 631 in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.75 per cent.

West Bengal had reported 270 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Monday.

A total of 2,61,50,983 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

