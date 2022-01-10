Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) Bucking the trend, West Bengal on Monday reported 19,286 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5,001 fewer than the previous day, raising the tally to 17,74,332, the health department said.

It had registered an all-time high single-day spike of 24,287 infections on Sunday.

The death toll mounted to 19,917 with 16 more fatalities, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 89,194 active cases, while 8,187 patients recovered since Sunday.

