Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) At least 3,668 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengal, raising the tally to 4,41,885, while 54 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,820, a health department official said on Wednesday.

As many as 4,429 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 4,07,769, he said.

Also Read | PAN Card Download: How to Get Instant PAN or e-PAN Via Aadhaar Card Online at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The discharge rate stands at 92.28 per cent.

Since Tuesday, 44,519 samples have been tested in the state.

Also Read | Wearing Masks Compulsory Even Inside Personal Vehicles: Delhi Govt to High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)