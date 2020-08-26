Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal on Wednesday reached 2,964 after 55 people succumbed to the disease, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The state's caseload also went up to 1,47,775 with 2,974 fresh cases of infection were reported, it said.

Since Tuesday, 3,314 people were recovered from the disease. The discharge is now 79.75 per cent.

The number of active cases stood at 26,954.

Altogether 40,031 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

