Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) Six people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday, taking the toll to 18,258, while 700 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,35,699, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The city and its neighbouring South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly districts reported no coronavirus deaths while North 24 Parganas accounted for one fatality.

The state currently has 10,163 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 746 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recovered persons to 15, 07, 278, the bulletin said.

The state has thus far tested 1,62,09,825 samples for COVID-19, including 47,011 since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the health department directed the Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Purba Medinipur district administrations to remain alert in the wake of its survey which found a rising number of coronavirus cases in the three districts and a probability of a surge in infections in the coming weeks, an official said.

