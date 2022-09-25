Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) West Bengal reported 635 new dengue cases on Saturday, a health department official said.

Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas are among the worst-affected districts, he said.

The dengue death toll stood at 16 since the outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease this season two months ago.

Altogether, 745 patients are presently undergoing treatment at state-run hospitals, the official said.

Meanwhile, a health department bulletin said the state logged 314 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 21,12,872.

With one more fatality, the toll rose to 21,495, it added.

