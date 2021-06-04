Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,11,448 on Friday as 7,913 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 16,034 as 113 more people succumbed to the infection, it said.

As many as 16,557 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,42,391. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 95.11 per cent.

The state now has 53,023 active cases, it said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases at 1,686, followed by 899 in Kolkata.

North 24 Parganas district also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 25, followed by 23 in the metropolis.

The state has thus far tested 1.27 crore samples for COVID-19, including 71,206 in the last 24 hours.

