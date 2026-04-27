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Agency News Agency News Business News | Inside India's Highest Selection Ratio JEE & NEET Coaching - PCP Sikar Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 27: Every coaching institute in India will show you a topper. Giant hoardings, full-page newspaper ads, rank after rank after rank. That one student who scored AIR-7, or the girl who cracked NEET with 720/720, these names are everywhere come result season.

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New Delhi [India], April 27: Every coaching institute in India will show you a topper. Giant hoardings, full-page newspaper ads, rank after rank after rank. That one student who scored AIR-7, or the girl who cracked NEET with 720/720, these names are everywhere come result season.

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But here's the question nobody asks when they're paying the fees: How many children are actually getting selected?

Not one. Not three. Out of every batch, how many actually make it?

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That number, the selection ratio, is the most honest thing a coaching can tell you. And almost none of them do.

Sikar is not Kota. That's the point.For years, Kota was the only answer parents had when their child wanted to crack JEE or NEET. That's changed.

Sikar, a city in Rajasthan's Shekhawati region, has quietly become a serious destination for medical and engineering aspirants. Students are coming here from UP, Bihar, Haryana, Delhi, and deep into South India. The infrastructure has grown. The results have grown. And the word has spread the way it always does, through students who actually got through.

But Sikar's rise doesn't mean every coaching in Sikar is worth your money. Just like in Kota, the gap between the best institutes and the rest is wide. Choosing wrong here costs a year. Sometimes two.

Most institutes are strong in one. PCP Sikar does both.This is where PCP Sikar is genuinely different.

JEE and NEET are not similar exams. The mindset, the syllabus overlap, the kind of teaching that works require different systems running well at the same time. Most institutes pick one and quietly underperform in the other.

PCP Sikar runs both tracks, and the results hold up in both.

The numbers, without the spinLet's talk about what actually happened in recent years.

JEE:

- Nikhil From PCP Scored 99.986% and got AIR-287.

- 102 Students scored above 99.00%tile

- Out of 4 Sikar Toppers, 3 topper are From PCP Sikar

- 75% Sikar toppers from one coaching, PCP Sikar

NEET:

- 854 students secured government MBBS seats

- Every 5th student of PCP Sikar clears NEET and becomes doctor.

- NEET AIR-1 in 2024, Devesh Joshi, studied at PCP Sikar

And then there's the selection ratio: 1 in every 3 JEE students gets through. For NEET, it's 1 in 4 or 5.

Those numbers mean something. If you're sitting in a batch of 300 NEET students at PCP, roughly 60 to 75 of them will end up in a government medical college. That's not a marketing claim. That's the frequency.

What actually produces thisResults at this scale don't happen by accident. Here's what the system looks like from the inside.

1. Expert and sustained facultyThe teachers at PCP Sikar, Best NEET Coaching in Sikar are not rotated out every semester. The same faculty who build a student's foundation in July are still there in March when the pressure peaks. Subject expertise combined with familiarity with how each batch thinks makes a measurable difference in how questions get resolved and how gaps get caught early.

2. Full-day study plan: classes, doubt counters, self-study, and sportsThe day starts at 5 AM and runs to 11 PM or midnight. Every block has a purpose, classroom hours, planned self-study, doubt resolution, and time for physical activity. Nothing is left to the student to figure out on their own. The structure itself does a significant share of the work.

3. No space for mental pressure, holistic development through sports, gym, and indoor groundsPCP has a sports ground, gym, and indoor facilities on campus. Students who burn out in February don't make it to May. Physical activity isn't a reward here; it's part of the preparation model. Counsellors and psychologists are also available when the pressure, which is always there, gets heavier than usual.

4. 12 hours of doubt countersIf you're stuck on something at 8 PM, you don't wait for tomorrow's class. You go resolve it. That sounds like a small thing. It isn't. A doubt that sits overnight becomes a gap that shows up in the actual paper. PCP Sikar's doubt counters run through the day and well into the evening, so confusion doesn't compound.

5. Discipline is the topmost priorityConsistency, not intensity, determines results in long competitive cycles. PCPs' environment is built around that idea, fixed schedules, structured routines, and clear expectations. Students don't have to motivate themselves from scratch every morning. The system holds them in place until the habit takes over.

6. Only coaching with everything in one place: classes, hostel, mess, sports ground, and self-study spaceStudents don't spend time or energy moving between scattered facilities. Everything is within the same campus. That might sound like a comfort feature. It's actually a focus feature; fewer transitions means more hours in the right headspace.

Every student is trackedOne of the real differences between a large coaching and a factory is whether anyone notices when a student starts slipping.

At PCP Sikar, each student has a mentor. Test data is analyzed individually. If a student's mock scores are dropping or a particular topic keeps showing up as a weak point, someone actually addresses it. Most large coaching institutes don't have the systems to do this. Many don't try.

This individual monitoring is one of the main reasons the selection ratio holds even as the batch size grows.

The campusEverything is in one place: classes, hostel, mess, dedicated study rooms, and digital classrooms with AC. The campus runs on a Mobile Free policy, phones are not part of the daily routine here. That's a deliberate call. Distraction is one of the most consistent reasons students underperform, and removing it from the environment removes it as a variable.

What this means when you're choosingMost parents walk in, see the toppers on the wall, hear a confident pitch, and sign. That's not irrational, it's just incomplete information.

The better question is: of all the students who enrolled here last year, how many got through? Not just the ones on the poster.

At PCP Sikar, 1 in 3 JEE students clears JEE Advanced. 1 in 4 or 5 NEET students gets a seat in a government medical college. Devesh Joshi, NEET AIR-1 2024, studied here.

You can verify the selection ratio. You can talk to students who enrolled and didn't make a topper list. Ask them what happened. That's how you actually evaluate a Best JEE Coaching in Sikar coaching.

At the end, what matters is not where you studied, but whether you succeeded, and at PCP Sikar, success is engineered.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)