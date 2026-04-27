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Agency News Agency News World News | TV BRICS to Host First 'Global Media Briefing' in May 2026, Marking BRICS' 20th Anniversary Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Media executives from various countries will exchange perspectives on developing a multipolar global communications system, shaping a shared international agenda, and providing insights into the future of the media landscape. All expert content will be made accessible to a wide global audience through the TV BRICS portal and its television channels, as cited in the report.

Moscow [Russia], April 27 (ANI): In May 2026, leaders of major media organisations from three continents are set to come together for the first-ever "Global Media Briefing," a special initiative by TV BRICS marking the 20th anniversary of the BRICS grouping, according to a TV BRICS report.

Media executives from various countries will exchange perspectives on developing a multipolar global communications system, shaping a shared international agenda, and providing insights into the future of the media landscape. All expert content will be made accessible to a wide global audience through the TV BRICS portal and its television channels, as cited in the report.

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Countries including Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Zimbabwe, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, China, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Chile, Ethiopia, and South Africa have already confirmed their participation in the "Global Media Briefing." Among the initial releases on TV BRICS will be interviews with Ali Muhammad Ali, CEO of the News Agency of Nigeria; Leonardo Sobreira, Executive Editor of Brasil 247; Maria Vlasova, Editor-in-Chief of the financial portal "Akchabar"; and Huang Yichang, Editor-in-Chief of the Russian Service of CGTN under China Media Group.

Content from the "Global Media Briefing" will be released twice monthly in multiple formats, including on the TV BRICS news feed, within the BRICS Life section, and through the television programme "BRICSterview." The project is scheduled to run throughout 2026, the report noted.

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Additionally, interviews with experts from Eurasian countries will be featured in the "Greater Eurasian Editorial Media Briefing" section by Eurasia Today as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations. Materials from the project will also be distributed across the platforms of other TV BRICS partners worldwide. Currently, more than 100 media organisations from over 30 countries collaborate regularly with TV BRICS, while its information network reaches audiences in 80 countries, according to TV BRICS. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)