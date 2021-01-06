Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,57,252 on Wednesday as 868 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Twenty-two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,863, it said.

As many as 1,271 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 96.64 per cent, the bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 265, followed by North 24 Parganas (243), it said.

Twenty-one fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at six each, followed by Nadia (three) and Howrah (two), it said.

The state now has 8,868 active coronavirus cases, while 5,38,521 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

West Bengal has so far tested over 73 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 34,116 in the last 24 hours, it added.

Noted paediatric cardiologist Dr Biswajit Bandyopadhyay succumbed to the disease during the day.

Dr Bandyopadhyay was known for introducing paediatric interventional cardiology in Kolkata and saving the lives of thousands of children.

To date, around 50 doctors have lost their lives while fighting against the pandemic in the state.

West Bengal will hold a state-wide mock drill for COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, a health official said.

"Those selected for vaccination will participate in the drill. Necessary instructions have been given to departments concerned and DM offices," the official said.

A Health Department meeting was held in this connection, he added.

