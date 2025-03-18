Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the iftar party hosted by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in the Park Circus Maidan on Tuesday, and said that every religion commands the highest respect and reverence for her.

She said that while others claim to uphold unity in diversity, West Bengal embodied these values in spirit and action.

Also Read | Bengaluru Job Crisis: Bangalore To Witness Massive Layoffs in IT Industry Due to AI and Automation in Coming Months, Job Cuts To Cripple Housing Market, Says Report.

"In Bengal, people of all faiths stand together, bound by an unshakable thread of brotherhood. As part of an annual tradition that is close to my heart, I attended the Dawat-e-Iftar hosted by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation at Park Circus Maidan," Banerjee said in a post on X, sharing a video of the programme.

"For me, every religion commands the highest respect and reverence. Beyond caste, creed, and community, Bengal's essence lies in harmony and inclusion. May this bond of togetherness only strengthen with time, may peace and goodwill prevail," she added.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh News: 4 Aides of Pro-Khalistani Leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Transferred From Assam's Dibrugarh to Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)