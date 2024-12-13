Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13 (ANI): In a breakthrough, MICO Layout Police have solved two cases of two-wheeler theft and recovered 40 stolen mobile phones, along with two vehicles, valued at Rs 5.6 lakh on Friday.

The investigation began after a complaint was filed on November 24, about a stolen two-wheeler from Kuvempu Nagar, BTM Layout.

Based on the information, police apprehended the suspect on December 5, near Arekere Samrat Layout, recovering a stolen vehicle and 10 mobile phones.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed the location of another stolen two-wheeler and 30 mobile phones hidden at their residence in Bannerghatta, recovered on December 8.

Following interrogation on December 7, the suspect disclosed the location of another two-wheeler near an empty plot next to Vivekananda Ground in BTM Layout.

The accused was remanded to police custody on December 6 and later judicial custody on December 9. This operation was led by Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Mrs. Sara Fatima, IPS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Shivashankar Reddy, with a dedicated MICO Layout Police team.

In total, the police recovered 2 two-wheelers and 40 mobile phones valued at 5.60 lakhs.

The Bengalur Police said that the successful Investigation was conducted under the guidance of Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner of Police Southeast Division Sara Fatima, IPS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivashankar Reddy of the MICO Layout Sub-Division. The investigation was led by the Police Inspector of MICO Layout Police Station, along with a dedicated team of officers and staff.

Earlier, in a significant crackdown, Bengaluru police solved the multi-burglary case reported in Sampanna Layout of Kammanahalli Main Road in Bengaluru.The investigation began after a complaint was lodged on November 3, by residents of a rented house in Sampanna Layout.

The complainants reported that their house was burgled while they were away in Vellore, resulting in the theft of 108 grams of gold, 300 grams of silver, and Rs15,000 in cash. Upon returning on November 3, they found the door broken and their locker looted.

During the investigation, the police worked on multiple leads, but on November 24, during routine patrolling, police apprehended three suspicious individuals on a two-wheeler without a number plate. On questioning, the suspects confessed to multiple thefts, including the Sampanna Layout burglary. Further interrogation revealed that the stolen gold and silver were sold to a shop within Chikpete Police Station limits. Following the theft case, the shopkeeper was issued a notice on November 26, and 180 grams of gold and 4.8 kg of silver were recovered. (ANI)

