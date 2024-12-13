Prayagraj, December 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Sangam Nose in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and performed pooja and darshan at the Sangam. The Prime Minister also took a ferry ride in the Sangam River.

The PM was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel. PM Modi will also inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,500 crore at Prayagraj.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi performs pooja at the Sangam Nose. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also present.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate various projects for Mahakumbh 2025. It will include various rail and road projects like 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent Ghats and riverfront roads, among others, to boost infrastructure and provide seamless connectivity in Prayagraj.

In line with his commitment towards Swachh and Nirmal Ganga, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects of interception, tapping, diversion and treatment of minor drains leading to river Ganga which will ensure zero discharge of untreated water into the river. He will also inaugurate various infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power.

Prime Minister will inaugurate major temple corridors which will include the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor among others. These projects will ensure ease of access to devotees and also boost spiritual tourism.

Prime Minister will also launch the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot that will provide details to give guidance and updates on the events to devotees on Mahakumbh Mela 2025. The Maha Kumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Police will integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies into their CCTV systems to enhance security for the millions of devotees expected to attend, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said.

