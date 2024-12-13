Sudden Death: 39-Year-Old Dental Surgeon Collapses and Dies Hours After Running in Goa River Marathon

Mumbai, December 13: A 39-year-old dental surgeon, Dr Mithun Kudalkar, who was also an award-winning athlete, tragically passed away on Sunday, just hours after participating in the 32 km (20-mile) Goa river marathon. Known for his dedication to both his profession and sports, Kudalkar has achieved several accolades in various sporting events.

Known for his active lifestyle, Dr. Kudalkar regularly took part in marathons, cycling events, and sports such as badminton and squash. Following the marathon, he began feeling unwell and was taken to a hospital, where he was examined and declared fit by medical staff. However, after returning home, his condition worsened, leading to vomiting and a collapse. He was later confirmed dead, with sudden cardiac arrest suspected as the cause of death. Sudden Death in Aligarh: 14-Year-Old Boy Collapses, Dies Of Heart Attack While Practising Running For School Event in Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Sudhir Kumar Posted Expressed Condolence

Unfortunate loss of a runner and fitness enthusiast after taking part in marathon First of all, our heartfelt condolences to family, friends and acquaintances of Dr Mithun Kudalkar, a dentist from Goa, who unfortunately passed away after taking part in 20 mile (32 Km) Goa River… pic.twitter.com/Tmzc1dLazn — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) December 10, 2024

Expressing condolences on the death of the young doctor, Dr. Sudhir Kumar posted on X, "Zone 2 running (60-70% of max HR) offers several health benefits, improving aerobic fitness and reducing injury risk. Aim for 75-80% of weekly mileage in Zone 2, which may start slow but allows for faster pace over time."

