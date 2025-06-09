Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was among the five officers suspended in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, has moved the Central Administrative Tribunal challenging his suspension, official sources said on Monday.

Vikash, who was the Additional Commissioner of Police (West), moved the tribunal last week, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Kandivali-Based Doctor Rapes and Tortures Junior Artist From Bollywood on Suspicion of Her Having an Affair, Booked.

The tribunal is likely to hear the matter in the days ahead, sources said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 5 ordered the suspension of five officers, including those of the Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station A K Girish and Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, and Commissioner of Police Bengaluru city Dayananda.

Also Read | Modi Govt's Works To Be Written in Golden Letters, May God Give Good Sense to Rahul Gandhi, Says JP Nadda.

Defending the police suspensions, Siddaramaiah on Friday said prima facie those who have not fulfilled their responsibility properly have been suspended.

The suspension order said, "It is found that there has been on the face of it substantial dereliction of duty by these officers."

The stampede occurred on June 4 in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

Eleven people have died and over 50 people were injured in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)